09 Feb 2018

South Sudan - Crisis Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2018

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 09 Feb 2018
preview
Download PDF (292.63 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Annual lean season begins early across South Sudan

  • GoRSS declares end of cholera outbreak

  • Clashes continue despite cessation of hostilities agreement

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

  • The annual lean season in South Sudan—the period of the year when hunger is most severe—began in January, three months earlier than usual, as vulnerable populations across the country continue to experience severe levels of acute food insecurity, according to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET).

  • On February 7, the Government of the Republic of South Sudan (GoRSS) declared the end of the country’s longest and largest cholera outbreak, which began in June 2016, the UN World Health Organization (WHO) reports.

  • Clashes between armed elements continue in South Sudan despite the December 21 cessation of hostilities agreement, resulting in additional population displacement.
    Conflict and persistent bureaucratic impediments are hindering the delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance to vulnerable populations throughout the country.

