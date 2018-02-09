South Sudan - Crisis Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

The annual lean season in South Sudan—the period of the year when hunger is most severe—began in January, three months earlier than usual, as vulnerable populations across the country continue to experience severe levels of acute food insecurity, according to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET).

On February 7, the Government of the Republic of South Sudan (GoRSS) declared the end of the country’s longest and largest cholera outbreak, which began in June 2016, the UN World Health Organization (WHO) reports.