South Sudan - Crisis Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
￼SITUATION AT A GLANCE
12.1 MILLION Estimated Population of South Sudan UN – January 2021
8.3 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in 2021 UN – January 2021
7.7 MILLION Estimated Population Requiring Emergency Food Assistance in 2021 UN – March 2021
1.6 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in South Sudan UN – December 2020
2.2 MILLION South Sudanese Refugees in Neighboring Countries UN – February 2021
The 2021 South Sudan HRP requests $1.7 billion to provide humanitarian assistance to 6.6 million people.
Relief actors—including USAID/BHA partners—have scaled up multi-sector response efforts in highly food-insecure areas of South Sudan, despite facing access challenges related to widespread insecurity and flooding.
Deteriorating security conditions drive increased humanitarian needs and threaten relief efforts in Central Equatoria State.