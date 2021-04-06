South Sudan + 1 more

South Sudan - Crisis Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

￼SITUATION AT A GLANCE

12.1 MILLION Estimated Population of South Sudan UN – January 2021

8.3 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in 2021 UN – January 2021

7.7 MILLION Estimated Population Requiring Emergency Food Assistance in 2021 UN – March 2021

1.6 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in South Sudan UN – December 2020

2.2 MILLION South Sudanese Refugees in Neighboring Countries UN – February 2021

  • The 2021 South Sudan HRP requests $1.7 billion to provide humanitarian assistance to 6.6 million people.

  • Relief actors—including USAID/BHA partners—have scaled up multi-sector response efforts in highly food-insecure areas of South Sudan, despite facing access challenges related to widespread insecurity and flooding.

  • Deteriorating security conditions drive increased humanitarian needs and threaten relief efforts in Central Equatoria State.

