South Sudan - Crisis Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

Relief workers suspended humanitarian activities in Central Equatoria State’s Yei town and surrounding areas as a result of recent insecurity, complicating humanitarian efforts to reach nearly 20,000 individuals in need of assistance. Although some areas along the road from the capital city of Juba to Yei remain inaccessible due to insecurity, the UN has urged humanitarian partners to pre-position emergency relief supplies in preparation for renewed humanitarian access.

On January 28, the Government of the Republic of South Sudan (GoRSS) Ministry of Health (MoH) commenced an Ebola virus disease (EVD) vaccination campaign for health care staff and first responders operating in Western Equatoria State’s Yambio town and other areas at high risk of EVD transmission from neighboring Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The MoH plans to extend the campaign to other high-risk areas bordering the DRC in the coming months.