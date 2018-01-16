16 Jan 2018

South Sudan - Crisis Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2018

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 16 Jan 2018
preview
Download PDF (276.46 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Armed clashes continue in violation of cessation of hostilities agreement

  • 2018 South Sudan HRP calls for more than $1.7 billion to meet the humanitarian needs of 6 million people

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

  • Although parties to the conflict in South Sudan signed a cessation of hostilities (COH) agreement on December 21, international media continue to report clashes between government and opposition forces in Central Equatoria and Unity states in late December. Several relief organizations relocated staff from Unity’s Koch County due to the violence.

  • On December 12, the UN released the South Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for 2018, identifying an estimated 7 million people who will likely require humanitarian assistance during 2018. The HRP calls for more than $1.7 billion in humanitarian funding during 2018 to assist an estimated 6 million of the most vulnerable people in South Sudan.

  • USAID/FFP partner the UN World Food Program (WFP) provided life-saving food assistance to approximately 4.6 million unique beneficiaries during 2017.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

By Amy Benson

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.