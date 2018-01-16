South Sudan - Crisis Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2018

Although parties to the conflict in South Sudan signed a cessation of hostilities (COH) agreement on December 21, international media continue to report clashes between government and opposition forces in Central Equatoria and Unity states in late December. Several relief organizations relocated staff from Unity’s Koch County due to the violence.

On December 12, the UN released the South Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for 2018, identifying an estimated 7 million people who will likely require humanitarian assistance during 2018. The HRP calls for more than $1.7 billion in humanitarian funding during 2018 to assist an estimated 6 million of the most vulnerable people in South Sudan.