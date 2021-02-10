South Sudan + 1 more
South Sudan - Crisis Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
12.1 MILLION
Estimated Population of South Sudan
UN – January 2021
8.3 MILLION
Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in 2021
UN – January 2021
7.2 MILLION
Projected Population Requiring Emergency Food Assistance – April-July 2021
IPC – November 2020 1.6 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in South Sudan UN – December 2020
2.2 MILLION
South Sudanese Refugees in Neighboring Countries
UN – December 2020
Famine—IPC 5—is likely ongoing in western areas of Jonglei State’s Pibor County. Populations in five additional counties in Jonglei, Northern Bahr el Ghazal, and Warrap states are experiencing similarly severe acute food insecurity.
USAID/BHA partner WFP and other humanitarian actors are scaling up assistance for severely food-insecure populations. However, insecurity and intercommunal conflict have inhibited aid deliveries in some areas.