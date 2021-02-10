South Sudan - Crisis Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

Famine—IPC 5—is likely ongoing in western areas of Jonglei State’s Pibor County. Populations in five additional counties in Jonglei, Northern Bahr el Ghazal, and Warrap states are experiencing similarly severe acute food insecurity.

USAID/BHA partner WFP and other humanitarian actors are scaling up assistance for severely food-insecure populations. However, insecurity and intercommunal conflict have inhibited aid deliveries in some areas.