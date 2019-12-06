06 Dec 2019

South Sudan - Crisis Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 06 Dec 2019
preview
Download PDF (377.2 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 7.5 million people now in need of humanitarian assistance

  • Armed actors attack humanitarian compound in Upper Nile

  • Relief actors continue flood response activities, anticipate increased needs

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

  • On November 20, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) released its 2020 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) for South Sudan, which estimates that 7.5 million people will require humanitarian assistance in 2020. The HNO identified the ongoing conflict, extreme weather, and poor macroeconomic conditions as key drivers of the humanitarian crisis in South Sudan.

  • Relief actors continue to respond to multi-sector humanitarian needs generated by flooding. Additionally, the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) projects that flood-induced crop losses in 2019 are likely to drive increased food assistance needs in the coming months.

  • Unknown armed actors broke into a humanitarian compound in Upper Nile State’s Maban County on December 1, assaulting five staff members and robbing others of their valuables. Violence against humanitarian staff, such as the deaths of International Organization for Migration (IOM) workers in October, continues to pose a significant risk to humanitarian operations in South Sudan.

