South Sudan - Crisis Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

On November 20, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) released its 2020 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) for South Sudan, which estimates that 7.5 million people will require humanitarian assistance in 2020. The HNO identified the ongoing conflict, extreme weather, and poor macroeconomic conditions as key drivers of the humanitarian crisis in South Sudan.

Relief actors continue to respond to multi-sector humanitarian needs generated by flooding. Additionally, the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) projects that flood-induced crop losses in 2019 are likely to drive increased food assistance needs in the coming months.