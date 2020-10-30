South Sudan + 3 more
South Sudan - Crisis Fact Sheet #11, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
7.5 MILLION Estimated Population in South Sudan Requiring Humanitarian Assistance
6.5 MILLION Estimated Acutely Food Insecure Population
1.6 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in South Sudan
181,231 Estimated Individuals Seeking Refuge at UNMISS Bases
2.2 MILLION Estimated Number of South Sudanese Refugees in Neighboring Countries
Heavy rains and seasonal flooding since July adversely affect more than 700,000 people and result in widespread crop and livestock losses.
UNMISS transitions PoC sites in Jonglei State’s Bor town and Western Bahr el Ghazal State’s Wau town to IDP camps in September.
USAID/BHA implementing partners scale up multi-sector assistance to flood-affected populations.