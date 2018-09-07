South Sudan - Crisis Fact Sheet #11, Fiscal Year (FY) 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

• UNMISS and relief organizations relocate 3,500 IDPs from Juba PoC site

• Interagency humanitarian convoy reaches Greater Baggari area

• WFP requests $662 million for food and nutrition interventions in 2019

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

• As of September 4, UN Mission in the Republic of South Sudan (UNMISS) and relief agency staff had completed the relocation of nearly 3,500 internally displaced persons (IDPs) from UN House protection of civilians (PoC) site 3 in the capital city of Juba to a site in the city’s Mangateen neighborhood, the UN reports. Relocation activities commenced in late August in response to intracommunal clashes at the site. Relief organizations are assessing needs of the relocated population and planning response activities.

• An interagency humanitarian convoy reached Western Bahr el Ghazal State’s Greater Baggari area, Wau County, on September 6 for the first time since June, according to the UN. Insecurity has restricted humanitarian access to Greater Baggari since June, disrupting life-saving interventions for the approximately 28,000 people displaced by clashes and reliant on humanitarian assistance to meet basic needs.