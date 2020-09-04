South Sudan + 3 more
South Sudan - Crisis Fact Sheet #10, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
7.5 MILLION
Estimated Population in South Sudan Requiring Humanitarian Assistance UN – Nov. 2019 UN – Mon. Year
6.5 MILLION
Estimated Acutely Food Insecure Population IPC – Feb. 2020
1.6 MILLION
Estimated Number of IDPs in South Sudan UN – July 2020
181 THOUSAND
Estimated Individuals Seeking Refuge at UNMISS Bases UN – July 2020
2.3 MILLION
Estimated Number of South Sudanese Refugees in Neighboring Countries UN – July 2020
• President Kiir declares a three-month state of emergency in Jonglei in response to flooding and insecurity.
• Clashes in Warrap result in more than 140 deaths and mass displacement, prompting UNMISS to deploy peacekeeping forces.
• USAID/BHA implementing partner WFP scales up emergency food assistance in Jonglei in response to increased acute food insecurity, flooding, and subnational violence