South Sudan - Crisis Fact Sheet #10, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

7.5 MILLION

Estimated Population in South Sudan Requiring Humanitarian Assistance UN – Nov. 2019 UN – Mon. Year

6.5 MILLION

Estimated Acutely Food Insecure Population IPC – Feb. 2020

1.6 MILLION

Estimated Number of IDPs in South Sudan UN – July 2020

181 THOUSAND

Estimated Individuals Seeking Refuge at UNMISS Bases UN – July 2020

2.3 MILLION

Estimated Number of South Sudanese Refugees in Neighboring Countries UN – July 2020

• President Kiir declares a three-month state of emergency in Jonglei in response to flooding and insecurity.

• Clashes in Warrap result in more than 140 deaths and mass displacement, prompting UNMISS to deploy peacekeeping forces.

• USAID/BHA implementing partner WFP scales up emergency food assistance in Jonglei in response to increased acute food insecurity, flooding, and subnational violence