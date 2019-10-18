South Sudan - Crisis Fact Sheet #10, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

An estimated 1.3 million children younger than five years of age required treatment for acute malnutrition as of August, according to a September IPC report. 5 This figure is the highest recorded since South Sudan gained independence in 2011, the UN reports.

To address the high childhood malnutrition level, USAID partners such as the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) are providing critical nutrition assistance across the country.

Amid ongoing discussions regarding the status and future of UN Mission in the Republic of South Sudan (UNMISS) protection of civilian (PoC) sites, UN Secretary-General António Guterres submitted a report on September 12 to the UN Security Council (UNSC) on future planning for each of the six PoC sites in the country, including recommendations on facilitating safe returns, where appropriate. As of mid-September, an estimated 180,500 civilians were sheltering in the PoC sites, according to the UN.