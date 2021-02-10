South Sudan + 1 more
South Sudan - Crisis Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
7.5 MILLION
Estimated Population in South Sudan Requiring Humanitarian Assistance
UN – Nov. 2020
1.6 MILLION
Estimated Number of IDPs in South Sudan
UN – Oct. 2020
2.2 MILLION
Estimated Number of South Sudanese Refugees in Neighboring Countries
UN – Nov. 2020
11.2 MILLION
Estimated Population of South Sudan
UNFPA – July 2020
Heavy rains and seasonal flooding since July have adversely affected more than 1 million people and resulted in widespread agricultural and property damage.
FAO and WFP analysis indicates continued severe acute food insecurity in South Sudan as of October.
USAID/BHA partner WFP provides food assistance in response to increased COVID-19-related humanitarian needs in South Sudan.