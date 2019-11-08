South Sudan - Crisis Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020
HIGHLIGHTS
Ongoing flooding affects an estimated 908,000 people, exacerbates existing humanitarian access constraints
First aid worker deaths in 2019 reported in Central Equatoria
USAID provides $92.5 million to support emergency food assistance
KEY DEVELOPMENTS
Abnormally heavy rainfall has caused severe flooding and exacerbated humanitarian needs across seven states in South Sudan since July. As of October 25, the UN estimated that floods had affected 908,000 people, including 420,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in need of immediate humanitarian assistance. Flooding is likely to continue to generate humanitarian needs for the next four to six weeks and has significantly disrupted relief actors’ ability to pre-position stocks ahead of the lean season, according to the UN.
South Sudanese President Salva Kiir declared a state of emergency for nearly 30 floodaffected counties on October 30.
South Sudan remains a highly dangerous environment for humanitarian workers. On October 27, three local International Organization for Migration (IOM) workers were killed during clashes in Central Equatoria State, according to initial reports, marking the first aid worker deaths in South Sudan in 2019.
In response to the ongoing food emergency in South Sudan, USAID/FFP has provided $92.5 million in FY 2020 funding to support emergency food and nutrition assistance, including support for communities affected by flooding.