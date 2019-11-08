South Sudan - Crisis Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

Abnormally heavy rainfall has caused severe flooding and exacerbated humanitarian needs across seven states in South Sudan since July. As of October 25, the UN estimated that floods had affected 908,000 people, including 420,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in need of immediate humanitarian assistance. Flooding is likely to continue to generate humanitarian needs for the next four to six weeks and has significantly disrupted relief actors’ ability to pre-position stocks ahead of the lean season, according to the UN.

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir declared a state of emergency for nearly 30 floodaffected counties on October 30.