South Sudan: COVID-19 WASH IPC, KAP Household Survey: Nimule, Abyei, and Wau (December 2020)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

This report delivers an overview of key findings from the Knowledge, Attitudes, and Practices (KAP) end line survey on COVID-19 (C-19), which was conducted in December 2020. The results are for both internal and external use. This survey is the endline survey, following the September 2020 baseline. Internally, it was designed to help define and refine IOM’s Risk Communications and Community Engagement (RCCE) strategy in areas where IOM had planned to build C-19 WASH-related infrastructure. It will also be used as a benchmark for measuring the impact of the intervention, at the end of different donors’ programs. The main aims of this assessment was to:

• Assess the level of knowledge, attitudes, and practices of the population in relation to COVID-19 symptoms, transmission, prevention, and health seeking behaviour before and after IOM’s intervention;

• Assess the knowledge about key WASH practices that could help prevent COVID-19 (hand hygiene, coughing/sneezing etiquette, solid waste disposal) and accessibility to enablers of this behaviour (safe water, soap, masks, waste bins);

• Assess the impact of COVID-19 on protection and GBV issues;

• Measure accountability to affected populations and ensure the program is conflict-sensitive.

Methodology

The survey targeted households across Magwi (Central Equatoria State), Abyei (Warrap region of Abyei), and Wau (Western Bahr el Ghazal State) where IOM contributed towards COVID-19 preparedness and response efforts, in areas of high population density (Wau) and points of entry (Abyei, Renk, and Nimule).

Data collection in Renk (Upper Nile) was suspended due to security issues limiting access to survey sites.

The assessment interviewed those that identified themselves as the head of household, and to ascertain that the data was being collected on COVID-19, the survey followed the structure outlined in the KAP content specified below. The survey also collected data gauging the sufficiency of information already received about COVID-19, and their interest in receiving more. The key informant was either asked to speak on behalf of the household, or asked their own opinion.

A random-route sampling method was used for data collection, and enumerators were trained on both the survey questions and how to use an electronic device to collect the information before the start of data collection. The surveys were questionnaires, which were implemented across regions recognised to have already received COVID-19 risk communication. This pre-requisite aims to contribute more value to the survey results.