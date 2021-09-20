South Sudan COVID-19 Vaccination Report as of 15 September 2021

This report is produced by the Covid-19 vaccination TWG South Sudan in collaboration with Health partners. It covers the period from 4 June to 15 September 2021. The next report will be published on or around 15 October 2021.

Highlights

• South Sudan Received 132,000 doses of Covishield vaccines from the Covax facility on March 25th, 2021.

• 72,000 doses shipped back to COVAX due to low consumption vs expiry

• Honorable Minister of Health launched vaccinations on 6th April 2021

• Facilities that started vaccinations: Juba Teaching Hospital, Juba Military & Juba Police

• Priority target groups were: Health Care workers, Persons with Comorbidity and the elderly above 65years old.

• 60,000 more doses of AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria) from France through COVAX Facility arrived on 30th August and currently being rolled out.

• The United States through the African Union donated 152,950 doses of the J and J COVID-19 Vaccine to South Sudan on the 14th September,2021.

• More AstraZeneca in the pipeline from France through COVAX for South Sudan.

• Vaccines are open to eligible adults 18 years and over.

• Vaccination taking place currently in 10 States, 32 Counties and 68 Health facilities.