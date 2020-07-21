South Sudan
South Sudan: COVID-19 Update, June 2020
Key Developments
- There are 2,021 active confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Sudan, with 333 recoveries and 38 deaths. The majority of cases are linked to local transmissions.
- Following the June 1 declaration of the 11th Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in Mbandaka – in the northwest region of the Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC, UNHCR and partners are strengthening monitoring in border areas. In addition to COVID-19, preparedness and response to EVD will be carry on in the Yambio and Yei refugee hosting areas, bordering DRC.
- On June 19, the Ministry of Health (MoH) and partners commissioned a mobile laboratory in Nimule, a border town in Eastern Equatoria, to boost coronavirus testing. The Mobile Laboratory Equipment was donated by the German Government to the East African Community Member Countries. The project includes training of trainers.
- South Sudan COVID-19 National Steering Committee (NSC) requested for a review of the lab testing strategy and discharge criteria for COVID-19 patients. Consequently, the national public health laboratory plans to control current stocks and prevent future stock outs. Similarly, the NSC Leadership team and Case Management Technical Working Group have updated case management discharge criteria for COVID-19 patients.