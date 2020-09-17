South Sudan: COVID-19 Update, August 2020

Key Developments

• The cumulative total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Sudan is 2,532, including 1,189 active confirmed cases, 1,296 (51.1%) recoveries, and 47 deaths. o No COVID-19 positive cases recorded among refugees in camps so far.

• The requirement for an additional 14 days of quarantine imposed in some states following inter-state travel was lifted. The discontinuation of this policy will ease humanitarian movement across the country. Notwithstanding, for all persons arriving in South Sudan from abroad, adherence to 14 days of quarantine and COVID-19 negative certificate (72 hours prior to arrival) are still required.

• Jonglei State was placed under a three-month state of emergency beginning 13 August 2020. President Salva Kiir issued the declaration due to the unfolding humanitarian situation, the incidents of sub-national violence that started at the beginning of the year and flooding.

COVID-19 Coordination

• UNHCR is participating in the National COVID-19 Steering Committee and its various technical working groups, headed by the Incident Managers from the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

• In support of the national response and preparedness efforts, UNHCR and partners are implementing contextualized COVID-19 preparedness and response as well as operation continuity plans to ensure the continued delivery of critical life-saving activities and protection interventions. In refugee hosting areas, the local COVID-19 Task Forces are cochaired by local authorities and UNHCR. Within several refugee camps, refugee leaderships have organized their own COVID-19 Task Force to better coordinate the response within their communities.

• UNHCR is working closely with its partners to share information and enhance the delivery of activities to refugees, IDPs, refugee returnees and their host communities. The national COVID-19 plan has been adapted to the local refugee contexts which includes risk communication and community engagement (with both refugee and hosting communities).