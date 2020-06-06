South Sudan: COVID-19 Update, 21 May – 05 June 2020

Key Developments

• There are 1,317 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Sudan, and 6 recoveries and 14 deaths. The majority of cases are linked to local transmissions.

• On 03 June, the chair of the National COVID-19 Task Force, VP Hussein Abdelbagi Akol, issued a statement on the reorganization and restructure of the Task Force during the transitional process from the High-Level Task Force. In addition, the Ministry of Health has suspended the issuance of COVID-19 negative certificates until further notice.

• On May 26, the National COVID-19 Taskforce instructed the National laboratory to immediately suspend the collection and testing of COVID-19 samples from individuals seeking testing on a voluntary basis and those for travel clearance, for one week. This is in an effort to enable the national laboratory to clear the backlog.

• The increase of incidents of inter-communal violence, cattle raiding, revenge killings and armed violence throughout the country has had a negative impact on the protection of civilians with threats to life, abductions, GBV and displacement. The ability for those newly displaced to access health and WASH facilities are limited and observing physical distancing is difficult. This has also hindered humanitarian interventions and COVID-19 preparedness and response.

• Conflict along the border of the Central African Republic and Democratic Republic of the Congo has prompted new arrivals of people seeking asylum in South Sudan. Working with the Commission for Refugee Affairs, access to asylum has been maintained with COVID19 precautionary measures taken.