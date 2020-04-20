South Sudan: COVID-19 Update, 20 April 2020

Key Developments

• There are four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Sudan, all of them UN staff, 3 in Juba and 1 in Torit.

• On 16 April 2020, the High-level Task Force on COVID-19 directed the Ministry of Health to begin testing samples from those showcasing symptoms based on the case definition in Juba. The Government would like to test at least 500 samples per week. [LINK]

• On 13 April 2020, the High-Level Task Force on COVID-19 suspended all passenger travels to and from Juba and from state to state in a bid to contain the spread of COVID19. [LINK] This comes on top of several other directives to limit the movement of people including suspending international flights, closing land borders, restricting local taxis and boda bodas, closing non-essential shops, [LINK] and implementing a night-time curfew [LINK]