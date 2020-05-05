South Sudan: COVID-19 Update, 20 April – 03 May 2020

Key Developments

• There are 46 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Sudan, last cases were confirmed on 2 May and one on 29 April.

• On 1 May, the High-Level Task Force waived the COVID-19 testing requirement for humanitarians travelling inter-state. All travellers must observe 14 days of quarantine prior to travel. Justice institutions and UNMISS are working together on the decongestion of prisons and detention centres in the framework of the response to COVID-19. [LINK]

• On 30 April, the High-Level Task Force requires all staff from diplomatic missions, UN, and international organizations are to observe the 14 days of quarantine before international flights into South Sudan or produce a certificate of negative testing. In addition, 14 days of quarantine must be observed by all travelers after arrival back into South Sudan. [LINK]

• On 29 April, the High-Level Task Force approved the use of locally produced cloth face masks and the wearing of face masks in public.

• After the announcement of an additional 28 confirmed cases on 28 April, the High-Level Task Force on COVID-19 pandemic issued a statement tightening the restrictions already in place. Notable was the review of the curfew 19:00 to 06:00 (previously 20:00 to 06:00) effective 29 April 2020. Measures include suspension of international and national passenger flights, closure of boarders, night-time curfew, suspension of passenger public transport system, both private and public, restrictions on local taxis and operations of nonessential shops and small businesses and prohibition of all social, political, private gatherings and hawking. [LINK]

• On 26 April 2020, the High-level Task Force on COVID-19 suspended all public transportation between Juba and other towns in Central Equatoria state and between Torit and all other towns in Eastern Equatoria state. The Task Force reiterated its past directives of closures of schools and health institutes, suspension of religious and sociocultural events, extension of curfew until further notice. Those found to be violating these orders will be arrested, arraigned, and their facility closed or confiscated.

• On 25 April 2020, the High-level Task Force on COVID-19 directed the government to form the State level COVID-19 Task Forces and their county COVID-19 committees to streamline prevention and response activities.