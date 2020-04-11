South Sudan: COVID-19 Update, 10 April 2020

Key Developments

South Sudan confirmed its first four COVID-19 cases this week. All cases are United Nations personnel. The UNHCR Representation will continue working very closely with the Government, World Health Organization (WHO) and relevant actors to advocate for patient confidentiality and curb stigma regarding COVID-19 cases. UNHCR staff are telecommuting and reduced its movements to displaced sites since 06 April. Alternative implementation modalities have been put in place to continue delivery assistance to the people under the Agency’s mandate.

There has been a rise in negative sentiments of the local public against foreigners and humanitarian, following the report of the first case. The High-Level COVID-19 Task Force and President Salva Kiir have made public statements against hate and xenophobic speech, citing Article 29 of the Media Act, this week.

Reports received from some field locations indicate deployed national state security staff are preventing humanitarian staff from entering and IDPs from leaving the UNMISS Protection of Civilian (PoC) sites, as a preventative measure to further spread of the corona virus to South Sudanese citizens. Affected PoC sites so far include: Kwajok, Rumbek and Malakal.