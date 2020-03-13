South Sudan COVID-19 Situation Report - # 5 (2-8 March 2020)

Updates in China and at the Global level

As of 9 March 2020, a total of 109,578 cases including 3809 deaths (Case Fatality Ratio (CFR) 3.5%) of COVID-19 had been reported globally. In China, at least 80,904 laboratory-confirmed cases including 3123 deaths (CFR 3.7 %) were reported.

The risk of international spread has been graded to very high and the outbreak has spread to at least 104 countries where 109,578 laboratory-confirmed cases including 3809 deaths have been reported.

In Africa, COVID-19 cases were confirmed in eight countries (Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, Nigeria,

Senegal, South Africa, Cameroon, and Togo)

There is a very high risk of importing cases given the current spread and transmission outside China.