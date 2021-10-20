South Sudan Country Office and Regional Bureau Update # 1 (October 2021)

Highlights

In the second IPC projection period from April to July 2021, an estimated 7.24 million people (60% of the population) are likely to face Crisis or worse (IPC Phase 3 or above) acute food insecurity, with 108,000 people likely to be in Catastrophe (IPC Phase 5). During this period, an estimated 2.4 million are likely to be in Emergency (IPC Phase 4) acute food insecurity.

An estimated 600,000 people (OCHA, October 7) were affected and displaced by floods in South Sudan since May 2021. This figure is expected to continue to increase in the near term.

WFP has provided assistance to 380,000 floods-affected people as part of the lean season and scaled-up response in IPC 5 counties.

Stable and normal food markets situation were witnessed in many of the reference markets.

However, food prices remained high throughout the country in 2021Q2 compared to the longterm 5-years monthly average and the same months in 2020.

Security situation remains fragile and represents of the main drivers leading to the disruption of humanitarian operations and displacement.