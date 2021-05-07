South Sudan: The Cost of Inaction (As of May 2021)

THE SITUATION IN SOUTH SUDAN

The people of South Sudan are facing their highest levels of hunger since independence 10 years ago. The lean season from May to July 2021 is expected to be the worst on record. The crisis, however, is about much more than just hunger. Conflict, displacement, flooding, loss of livelihoods, COVID-19, and an inability to reach health care and schools have created urgent humanitarian and protection needs, especially for women and children. Without security and stability, humanitarian needs will continue to grow.

8.3M people are estimated to be in need of humanitarian assistance in 2021

7.2M people will face severe acute food insecurity between April and July 2021 (IPC 3 to 5)

3.8M people remain displaced inside and outside the country

1.4M children under age 5 are expected to be acutely malnourished in 2021

1 in 3 one in three girls in South Sudan becomes pregnant before turning 15