South Sudan: Core Pipeline Quarter 3 Report 2020

Overview

In quarter three, IOM Core Pipeline continued to support partner responses, providing S-NFI supplies for 45 approved requests for 13 S-NFI partner organizations; and providing WASH supplies for 57 approved requests for 21 WASH partner organizations. Twelve (27%) of the approved S-NFI requests were for shelter supplies including plastic sheets, rubber ropes, wooden poles, blankets, and mosquito nets, to support approximately 15,005 households (approximately 90,030 beneficiaries) affected by flooding in Uror, Twic East, Bor South, Ibba, Pibor and Rumbek.

From the WASH pipeline approved requests, 22 (39%) were for flood and COVID-19 responses in Bor South,

Gogrial East, Juba, Fangak, Malakal, Mundri East, Mundri West, Mvolo, Nyirol, Panyijar, Rumbek, Terekeka, Tonj South, Twic East, Wau and Yirol East. The COVID-19 response benefited approximately 28,160 households (140,800 individuals) who were provided with household WASH items such as such as soap and buckets with tap for handwashing; buckets without tap for water storage; Aquatabs for water treatment; PuR for water purification and chlorine for community handwashing facilities.