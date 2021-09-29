South Sudan: Core Pipeline 2021 | Quarter 2 Report

Narrative

During the second quarter of 2021, IOM Core Pipeline continued to provide critical support to the shelter and non-food items (S-NFI) Cluster and the water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) Cluster. Emergency responses of S-NFI and WASH partners were supported with lifesaving core pipeline supplies through efficient pipeline management, including procurement, warehouse management, and transportation of supplies. Prepositioning of supplies to IOM logistics hub locations across South Sudan was prioritized while the roads are still accessible by surface/road transport. This remains a vital operation of IOM Core Pipeline in order to replenish stocks to allow for uninterrupted provision of in-kind S-NFI and WASH common pipeline supplies to respond to continuing humanitarian needs ranging from displacement brought about by conflict/localized violence, natural disasters, food insecurity, malnutrition disease outbreak, COVID-19 pandemic throughout the country.

IOM Core Pipeline processed a total of 42 approved requests from 14 S-NFI partners (5 international NGOs – ACTED, Concern Worldwide, DRC, Medair, and NRC; 8 national NGOs – ADA, CIDO,

CH, HRSS, RAO, SPEDP, SSUDA, TADO; and one UN agency – IOM SNFI unit). About 60% (25 out of 42) approved requests were for displaced communities from conflict and/or localized violence response, and the rest were for vulnerable populations requiring humanitarian assistance due to the flooding in late 2020.

IOM Core Pipeline supplies reached 20 counties (Kajo-keji, Lainya, Magwi, Akobo, Ayod, Bor South, Duk, Fangak, Nyirol, Pibor, Pochalla, Uror, Panyijar, Rubkona, Fashoda, Luakpiny/ Nasir, Gogrial East, Tonj, Tonj North, and Wau) and were targeted to benefit approximately 61,041 households. The most released items were mosquito nets, plastic sheets, blankets, and rubber ropes. As part of COVID-19 preventive measures, re-usable cloth face masks were also released to partners during distribution, especially for collective centres and areas with a relatively high risk of transmission.

In coordination with the WASH Cluster, IOM Core Pipeline also processed 55 approved requests from 21 WASH partners (15 international NGOs – ACF-USA, CORDAID, CRS, Concern Worldwide, DORCAS, DRC, Mentor Initiative, Mercy Corps, NCA, OXFAM, PAH, Solidarite International, Tearfund, World Vision International; 5 national NGOs – CAO, CARD, CEDS, CH, PASS; and one UN agency – IOM WASH unit. Fourteen of the 55 approved requests were for flood response, 10 were for soap distribution in protection of civilian (PoC) sites and collective centres of internally displaced persons (IDPs), eight were for malnutrition response, two were specifically for COVID-19 preparedness and response, and the rest were for conflict/displacement, disease outbreak, and other emergency WASH responses.

IOM Core Pipeline is also actively contributing to South Sudan’s COVID-19 response plan and activities through the continuous provision of personal protective equipment (PPE) for COVID-19 prevention and response through the funding support of BHA and FCDO. IOM in coordination with the Logistics and Operations technical working group (TWG) through the common PPE request system works together to support the organizations/facilities to provide the PPEs to help mitigate the risk of COVID-19 transmission among health care and frontline workers. During the reporting period, IOM Core Pipeline was able to process 99 approved PPE requests from 42 organizations/ facilities, including those conducting the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the country.