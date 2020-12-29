South Sudan: Consolidated Findings from the IPC Technical Working Group and External Reviews

ABOUT THE IPC RESULTS

The content of this information product is based on the outcomes of the IPC analysis conducted by the South Sudan IPC Technical Working Group covering 73 counties in which technical consensus was reached, combined with the conclusions of the external reviews, i.e. the Real Time Quality Review and the Famine Review conducted for six additional counties (namely, Akobo and Pibor [Jonglei State & Pibor administrative area], Aweil South [Northern Bahr el Ghazal State] and Tonj East, Tonj North and Tonj South [Warrap State]).