South Sudan: Complex emergency (MDRSS006) Response Plan Phase II: Final Report

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

The combined years of conflict, violence and destroyed livelihoods have left more than 7 million people or about two thirds of the population in appalling need of humanitarian assistance and protection in 20191 . At the design of this plan in 2017 alone, one in three South Sudanese had been uprooted, including 1.9 million internally displaced and over 2.4 million refugees in neighboring countries. Food insecurity and malnutrition escalated, which resulted to declaration of localized famine in some parts of the country. Despite the famine was eased after substantial scale up of humanitarian response, the situation continues to remain dire across the country. In 2018, the conflict forced people to remain on the move and undermined their access to assistance. In spite of the revitalized peace agreement and return to calmness in some parts of the country, the combined effects of the conflict have transfigured to sustained poverty and persistent humanitarian and protection needs for more than 7 million people in South Sudan. This is particularly the case in the Equatorias, Western Bahr el Ghazal, Jonglei, Upper Nile and Unity, where drivers and multipliers of crisis have remained present over time. The situation is compounded with fragile health conditions as the country continued to experience multiple disease outbreaks, including Rift Valley Fever (RVF), measles, suspected meningitis cases, hepatitis E, Yellow Fever and guinea worm combined with alarming threats of ongoing Ebola Virus Disease outbreak in DRC due to crossborder population movement. To meet the increasing humanitarian needs, the Red Cross and Red Crescent (RCRC) movement is working along with the affected communities to address the most standing and critical needs as well build individual household resilience to effects of the conflict, displacement as well climate related shocks. Through this response in 2018, the contributing Movement partners reached 289,452 people in the three regions of Northern Bahr el Gazal, Lakes and Eastern Equatoria with multi-sectorial assistance. This multi-sectors approach was implemented complementarily to other actors and incorporated elements of preparedness, response, and recovery to maintain a cycle of support to vulnerable communities in the immediate and longer-term.