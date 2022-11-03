South Sudan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #7, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE
12.4 MILLION Estimated Population of South Sudan
UN – March 2022
8.9 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance
UN – March 2022
7 TO 8 MILLION Estimated Number of People to Face Acute Food Insecurity During Lean Season
FEWS NET – July 2022
2.2 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in South Sudan
UN – August 2022
2.3 MILLION South Sudanese Refugees in Neighboring Countries
UNHCR – August 2022
-
Continued insecurity across Upper Nile State—including attacks on civilians—is displacing thousands of individuals, according to relief actors.
-
Flooding across South Sudan since May had adversely affected approximately 386,000 people as of September 19, the UN reports.
-
South Sudan will continue to face one of the largest food insecurity emergencies worldwide through January 2023, with many households likely to experience Emergency—IPC 4—or worse outcomes, according to FEWS NET.