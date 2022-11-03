South Sudan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #7, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

12.4 MILLION Estimated Population of South Sudan

UN – March 2022

8.9 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance

UN – March 2022

7 TO 8 MILLION Estimated Number of People to Face Acute Food Insecurity During Lean Season

FEWS NET – July 2022

2.2 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in South Sudan

UN – August 2022

2.3 MILLION South Sudanese Refugees in Neighboring Countries

UNHCR – August 2022

Continued insecurity across Upper Nile State—including attacks on civilians—is displacing thousands of individuals, according to relief actors.

Flooding across South Sudan since May had adversely affected approximately 386,000 people as of September 19, the UN reports.