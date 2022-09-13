South Sudan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #6, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

12.4 MILLION Estimated Population of South Sudan UN – March 2022

8.9 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance UN – March 2022

7 TO 8 MILLION Estimated Number of People to Face Acute Food Insecurity During Lean Season FEWS NET – July 2022

2.2 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in South Sudan UN – July 2022

2.3 MILLION South Sudanese Refugees in Neighboring Countries UNHCR – August 2022

• Prolonged conflict and three consecutive years of flooding have led to widespread Crisis—IPC 3—and Emergency—IPC 4 — levels of acute food insecurity across South Sudan, according to FEWS NET.

• Violent clashes that began on August 14 in Upper Nile State’s Panyikang County have spread to neighboring counties and displaced approximately 27,000 people in Upper Nile and Jonglei State as of August 19.

• Flooding has affected more than 120,000 individuals in Upper Nile and contributed to the deterioration of food security conditions throughout the country.