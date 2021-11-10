South Sudan + 1 more
South Sudan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #6, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
12.1 MILLION Estimated Population of South Sudan
UN – January 2021
8.3 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in 2021
UN – March 2021
7.2 MILLION Estimated Population Requiring Emergency Food Assistance
UN – April 2021
1.7 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in South Sudan
IOM – June 2021
2.3 MILLION South Sudanese Refugees in Neighboring Countries
UNHCR – September 2021
Clashes between opposing armed groups in Tambura displace 80,000 people between June and September.
$154 million funding shortfall prompts WFP to reduce food rations for 106,000 IDPs.
Severe flooding adversely affects approximately 623,000 people in South Sudan as of late September.