South Sudan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #5, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

12.4 MILLION Estimated Population of South Sudan OCHA – March 2022

8.9 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance OCHA – March 2022

7 TO 8 MILLION Estimated Number of People to Face Acute Food Insecurity During Lean Season FEWS NET – April 2022 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in South Sudan OCHA – April 2022

2.4 MILLION South Sudanese Refugees in Neighboring Countries UNHCR – April 2022

• The USG announces more than $117 million in additional humanitarian assistance for South Sudan in response to worsening acute food security conditions.

• As of late June, health actors had reported more than 230 confirmed cholera cases and one related death in Unity State since the first case was identified in March.

• The UN reports that the 2022 HRP for South Sudan is only 27 percent funded as of early July and appeals for additional humanitarian assistance; WFP reprioritizes food distributions to target the most vulnerable counties due to lack of funding.