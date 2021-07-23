South Sudan + 6 more
South Sudan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #5, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
12.1 MILLION Estimated Population of South Sudan UN – January 2021
8.3 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in 2021 UN – March 2021
7.2 MILLION Estimated Population Requiring Emergency Food Assistance UN – April 2021
1.6 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in South Sudan IOM – June 2021
2.3 MILLION South Sudanese Refugees in Neighboring Countries UNHCR – June 2021
Attacks by unidentified armed actors result in the deaths of four humanitarian workers between late May and June.
Relief actors report rising food needs during the June-toSeptember lean season.
USAID/BHA partners highlight protection risks, including child protection and GBV concerns, in Akobo and Pibor.
USAID/BHA staff monitor the humanitarian response effort in Kajo Keji.