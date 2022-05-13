South Sudan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

12.4 MILLION Estimated Population of South Sudan OCHA – March 2022

8.9 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance OCHA – March 2022

7 TO 8 MILLION Estimated Number of People to Face Acute Food Insecurity During Lean Season FEWS NET – April 2022

2 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in South Sudan OCHA– April 2022

2.4 MILLION South Sudanese Refugees in Neighboring Countries UNHCR – April 2022

The UN 2022 HRP for South Sudan requests $1.7 billion to provide 6.8 million of South Sudan’s most vulnerable people with emergency assistance.

Between 7 and 8 million people are projected to face Crisis or worse levels of acute food insecurity during the April-toJuly lean season, according to FEWS NET and the IPC.