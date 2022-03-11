South Sudan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

12.4 MILLION Estimated Population of South Sudan OCHA – February 2022

2.3 MILLION South Sudanese Refugees in Neighboring Countries UNHCR – January 2022

8.9 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance OCHA – February 2022

684,000 Estimated Number of People Affected by Ongoing Flooding in South Sudan Since May OCHA– February 2022

2 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in South Sudan OCHA– January 2022

• The UN 2022 HNO for South Sudan estimates 8.9 million people in the country will require humanitarian assistance in 2022, an increase of 600,000 people from the 2021 HNO.

• Humanitarian organizations faced access challenges across South Sudan in 2021, with nearly 600 incidents affecting relief workers during the year.

• Unknown armed actors target humanitarian convoys in Jonglei and Central Equatoria, disrupting assistance.