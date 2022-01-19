South Sudan + 1 more

South Sudan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

12.1 MILLION Estimated Population of South Sudan
OCHA – January 2021

8.3 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance
OCHA – March 2021

835,000 Estimated Number of People Affected by Ongoing Flooding in South Sudan Since May
OCHA– January 2022

2 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in South Sudan
OCHA– January 2022

2.3 MILLION South Sudanese Refugees in Neighboring Countries
UNHCR – November 2021

  • Acting RC/HC condemns recent attacks on relief actors, which resulted in the deaths of at least two humanitarian aid workers.

  • Relief actors report rising OAG activity in Tambura, heightening the prospects of further armed clashes in the county.

  • USAID/BHA partners continue to respond to severe flooding across South Sudan, which adversely affect more than 835,000 people by late December 2021.

