South Sudan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

12.1 MILLION Estimated Population of South Sudan

OCHA – January 2021

8.3 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance

OCHA – March 2021

835,000 Estimated Number of People Affected by Ongoing Flooding in South Sudan Since May

OCHA– January 2022

2 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in South Sudan

OCHA– January 2022

2.3 MILLION South Sudanese Refugees in Neighboring Countries

UNHCR – November 2021

Acting RC/HC condemns recent attacks on relief actors, which resulted in the deaths of at least two humanitarian aid workers.

Relief actors report rising OAG activity in Tambura, heightening the prospects of further armed clashes in the county.