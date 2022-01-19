South Sudan + 1 more
South Sudan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
12.1 MILLION Estimated Population of South Sudan
OCHA – January 2021
8.3 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance
OCHA – March 2021
835,000 Estimated Number of People Affected by Ongoing Flooding in South Sudan Since May
OCHA– January 2022
2 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in South Sudan
OCHA– January 2022
2.3 MILLION South Sudanese Refugees in Neighboring Countries
UNHCR – November 2021
Acting RC/HC condemns recent attacks on relief actors, which resulted in the deaths of at least two humanitarian aid workers.
Relief actors report rising OAG activity in Tambura, heightening the prospects of further armed clashes in the county.
USAID/BHA partners continue to respond to severe flooding across South Sudan, which adversely affect more than 835,000 people by late December 2021.