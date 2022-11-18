South Sudan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2023

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

12.4 MILLION Estimated Population of South Sudan

UN – March 2022

8.9 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance

UN – March 2022

7.8 MILLION Estimated Number of People Facing Acute Food Insecurity in 2023 Lean Season

IPC – November 2022

2.2 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in South Sudan

UN – October 2022

2.3 MILLION South Sudanese Refugees in Neighboring Countries

UNHCR – August 2022

• Approximately 7.8 million people are likely to face acute levels of food insecurity during the 2023 April-to-July lean season, according to a recent IPC analysis.

• Heavy rains and subsequent flooding adversely affected more than 1 million people and resulted in at least 52 deaths across South Sudan between May and late October, the UN reports.

• Health workers and relief actors scale up EVD surveillance and prevention activities due to the EVD outbreak declared in neighboring Uganda in late September.