South Sudan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
12.1 MILLION Estimated Population of South Sudan UN – January 2021
8.3 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in 2021
UN – March 2021
780,000 Estimated Number of People Affected by Ongoing Flooding in South Sudan
UN – November 2021
1.7 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in South Sudan
IOM – July 2021
2.4 MILLION South Sudanese Refugees in Neighboring Countries
UNHCR – October 2021
• Severe flooding adversely affects at least 780,000 people in South Sudan as of November 12, as heavy rains continue countrywide.
• Opposing armed groups in Tambura agree to a ceasefire in October following deadly clashes that displaced 80,000 people.
• USAID/BHA staff monitor humanitarian response efforts in Aweil South, Bentiu, and Tonj South.