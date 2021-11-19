South Sudan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

12.1 MILLION Estimated Population of South Sudan UN – January 2021

8.3 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in 2021

UN – March 2021

780,000 Estimated Number of People Affected by Ongoing Flooding in South Sudan

UN – November 2021

1.7 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in South Sudan

IOM – July 2021

2.4 MILLION South Sudanese Refugees in Neighboring Countries

UNHCR – October 2021

• Severe flooding adversely affects at least 780,000 people in South Sudan as of November 12, as heavy rains continue countrywide.

• Opposing armed groups in Tambura agree to a ceasefire in October following deadly clashes that displaced 80,000 people.

• USAID/BHA staff monitor humanitarian response efforts in Aweil South, Bentiu, and Tonj South.