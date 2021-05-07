South Sudan + 6 more

South Sudan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

  • The USG announced more than $95 million in new humanitarian funding for the crisis in South Sudan on April 15.

  • Multiple attacks in April by youth resulted in injuries to humanitarian staff in Eastern Equatoria and Unity.

  • Insecurity along key transport routes hindered humanitarian operations and movement of goods across South Sudan in April.

  • Recent NAS–SSPDF clashes displace populations and generate humanitarian needs in Central Equatoria.

