South Sudan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
The USG announced more than $95 million in new humanitarian funding for the crisis in South Sudan on April 15.
Multiple attacks in April by youth resulted in injuries to humanitarian staff in Eastern Equatoria and Unity.
Insecurity along key transport routes hindered humanitarian operations and movement of goods across South Sudan in April.
Recent NAS–SSPDF clashes displace populations and generate humanitarian needs in Central Equatoria.