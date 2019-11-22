South Sudan Climate Vulnerability Profile: Sector and Location-Specific Climate Risks and Resilience Recommendations (May 2019)

The purpose of this report is to provide an overview of historical climate trends and future projections, asses climate vulnerability in select sectors, and provide recommendations to improve climate resilience in South Sudan. In particular, this analysis provides an overview of how the climate has and will likely change – including resultant impacts – with a focus on the Candidate Partnership Areas (CPAs) where USAID is working: Torit, Yambio, Yei, Aweil, Rumbek, Wau, and Bor. The analysis addresses the role of climate change and variability on migration and conflict in South Sudan, and potential ways to increase climate resilience. We also examine climate vulnerabilities and potential actions to improve resilience in the agriculture sector, and include a case study of how climate change may impact one of the world’s largest wetlands, and most important ecosystems, the Sudd.

Illustrative Finding

Lack of access to natural resources is creating more vulnerable populations. Due to violence and the threat of conflict, many pastoralists have been blocked from traditional water sources, which has forced them to change migration patterns or flee. Farmers have been forced to change livelihoods and move into wetland or swampland areas where there is less access to food. The result is that already vulnerable populations, especially women and children, are more vulnerable to climate and weather events.

Illustrative Recommendation to USAID South Sudan

Promote community-level resilience efforts. Focus on improving resilience at the local level, including improved understanding of how local communities are already adapting to climate change, how climate change impacts various sectors, and using local knowledge and oral history. Identify resilience building actions at the community level, such as promoting climate smart agriculture practices or improved water management, that could be scaled up when the current crisis in South Sudan ends.