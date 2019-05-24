South Sudan: Christian Mission for Development 2018 Annual Report

CMD operates through six specialised programme areas, referred to as Core Competencies. These are Education and Protection, Food Security and Livelihoods, Primary Healthcare, Nutrition, and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH). The core competencies are mutually reinforcing and adaptable to complex displacement situations.

Education and Child Protection

CMD is the Education in Emergency focal organization for Ayod and Ulang Counties; currently supporting UNICEF funded learning and teaching activities in 64 schools, remunerating over 500 volunteer teachers with beneficiary caseloads of close to 80,000 children.

The education programme focuses on reducing barriers to basic inclusive education, providing relevant quality basic education and enhancing livelihood opportunities.

In collaboration with UNICEF, UNESCO and UNDP, CMD has been able to intervene in “Education in Emergency”, i.e. educating and protecting the young generation entrapped in continued conflict and marginalization in South Sudan. The education program with UNICEF and UNDP funding provides protective and safe access to inclusive education to IDPs, returnees and vulnerable host communities in “Greater Upper Nile Region” in South Sudan”.

CMD has integrated safe and protective emergency “Temporary Learning Spaces” (TLS), WASH facilities and recreational spaces in schools. Lifesaving messages targeting school going children and out of school youths on life skills and psychosocial support, girl child education including awareness on early girl child marriages, GBV and HIV/AIDS are evidently being given attention.

CMD seeks to establish and train school-based peace clubs, promote inter-school and community games to enhance tranquillity and to monitor and report cases of violence in schools; train PTAs members on the importance of “Girls Education”, school management and conflict resolution and ensure integration of PSS especially in conflict affected areas and sports for peace and development.

Food Security and Livelihood

The Food Security and Livelihood (FSL) strategy responds to primary needs provision, livelihoods recovery and resilience needs of people affected by displacement by building community asset bases, and capacities to improve resilience and emergency preparedness.

CMD has collaborated with FAO to build on the resilience programming approach, which has enhanced the development of new resilience programming models in South Sudan.

Together with the Education programme, FSL has established a youth response approach and has initiared the refugee employment program with specific focus on private partnership and integration of new information and communication technology.

Water, Sanitation and Hygiene

Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, or WASH, principally involves construction and rehabilitation of latrines, hygiene promotion and provision of clean water through the construction or rehabilitation of boreholes, shallow wells, water pipelines and collection points.

CMD has been providing WASH services to people in different communities through hand pump drillings, maintenance and repairs, hand dug wells and water reservoirs establishments, water purification, chlorine tablets distributions to most vulnerable communities in South Sudan. CMD has trained local pump mechanics, water management committee members/WMCs and hygiene promoters in each of the field location as a mechanism aimed at building resilience and to enhance the capacity of communities.

With this programme, CMD in collaboration with partners address water, sanitation and hygiene and public health needs in both rural and urban areas of our operations.

We promote far-reaching communities’ sanitation and hygiene services; increase community skills and build WASH service providers and health workers capacity to uphold WASH facilities and safeguard proper environmental care, protection and preservation.

Primary HealthCare

Health-Care Services: - Increase access to quality health care services by providing basic health packages and emergency referral services; control the spread of communicable diseases especially in vulnerable communities and enhance supervision and provision of health services delivery to support our health facilities and strengthen local capacity for response. Reduces high rate of acute malnutrition among children under the age of 5 years.

Provision of refresher training for EPI workers, Hygiene promoters, CHWs, and TBAs in all supported health facilities. Improve health infrastructure by constructing new or rehabilitating PHCCs and PHCUs and to strengthen the capacity of key health personnel in communities to improve health service delivery. Promote reproductive health and HIV/AIDS awareness and child survival among the communities. ‘Increase access to quality health care services by providing basic health packages and emergency.’ Our HIV/AIDS programme provides information and services to vulnerable groups while addressing the underlying factors that lead people to make choices that put them at risk of infection. CMD's HIV/AIDS program is linked and integrated in all CMD programmes, including health/nutrition, education,

WASH, FSL and economic development. Through our HIV/AIDS program, we help communities, men, women and children made vulnerable by HIV/AIDS safe; develop peer education and outreach in communities; and increase access to services such as condoms, voluntary counseling and testing, anti-retroviral treatment, and STI prevention and treatment.

We also place additional emphasis and advocacy on reducing stigma and work to ensure economic self-sufficiency amongst PLWHAs. All our planned community based HIV/AIDS Care, Prevention and Poverty alleviation (COPPA) project aims to build a local coordination mechanism model to mainstream HIV/AIDS-related prevention and care with poverty alleviation activities.

Nutrition

This is a relatively new project. The project emerged in the month of January,2018 after CMD signing contract with WFP and UNICEF for one year. The project is an Emergency Nutrition intervention for IDPs, returnees and vulnerable children (6-59 months),

Pregnant and lactating mothers in Ayod County- Jonglei State.

The project relies on supplies from UNICEF/WFP where CMD treats and distributes targeted supplementary foods to children under 5 and pregnant and lactating mothers in Ayod county.

The program involves screening (MUAC and WHZ-score), identify, admission, treatment of Severe and moderate malnourish children and PLW’s, mass outreach screening and distribution of plumpy nuts and plumpy sup.

It also involves Increased collaboration in the delivery of nutrition services in the county including SAM and MAM treatment and management with complication