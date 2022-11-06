South Sudan Cholera Outbreak Situation Report: No. 019 (30 October 2022)

Key Weekly Highlights

Highlights as of 30 October 2022

▪ Zero new case was reported during week 43 (ending 30 October 2022) from Rubkona County, Unity State.

▪ Zero new deaths reported during week 43, 2022.

▪ Cumulatively, a total of 424 cholera cases including one death have been reported since March 2022.

▪ Phase one oral cholera vaccination (OCV) campaign for Malakal County started on 28 October 2022 and concluded on 2 November 2022, data compilation is ongoing to determine the actual coverage.

▪ The Rapid Response Team (RRT) continues to investigate reported cholera cases across the country.

▪ A total of 1.7 million doses of oral cholera vaccines (OCV) has been received in the country of which 1.6 million OCV doses have been administered to people 1 year and above including pregnant women in Awerial, Leer, Yirol East, Rubkona, Malakal and Juba.