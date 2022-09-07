South Sudan Cholera Outbreak Situation Report: No. 017 (4 September 2022)

Highlights
-
Four new cholera alerts including one rapid diagnostic test (RDTs) positive reported during week 35 (ending 4 September 2022) from Juba County, Central Equatoria State.
-
Three new cases reported from Rubkona County during week 35 (ending 4 September 2022) with all testing negative on RDT.
-
Zero new deaths reported during week 35, 2022.
-
Cumulatively, a total of 332 cholera cases including one death have been reported since March 2022.
-
Results of the five suspected V. cholera isolates sent to Pasteur Institute in Paris, France for confirmatory testing during week 32 still pending.
-
WHO dispatched 500 cholera RDTs and one cholera investigation kit to Rubkona county to enhance samples collection for periodic testing of suspected cases.
-
Phase two oral cholera vaccination (OCV) campaign for Juba County started on 5 September 2022 targeting over 600 000 people.