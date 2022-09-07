South Sudan Cholera Outbreak Situation Report: No. 017 (4 September 2022)

Highlights

Four new cholera alerts including one rapid diagnostic test (RDTs) positive reported during week 35 (ending 4 September 2022) from Juba County, Central Equatoria State.

Three new cases reported from Rubkona County during week 35 (ending 4 September 2022) with all testing negative on RDT.

Zero new deaths reported during week 35, 2022.

Cumulatively, a total of 332 cholera cases including one death have been reported since March 2022.

Results of the five suspected V. cholera isolates sent to Pasteur Institute in Paris, France for confirmatory testing during week 32 still pending.

WHO dispatched 500 cholera RDTs and one cholera investigation kit to Rubkona county to enhance samples collection for periodic testing of suspected cases.