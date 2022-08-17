South Sudan Cholera Outbreak Situation Report: No. 014 (14 August 2022)

Highlights as of 14 August 2022

Phase two oral cholera vaccination (OCV) campaigns in Yirol East and Juba counties are planned for August 2022.

The Ministry of Health with support from WHO trained health workers on cholera case management and other priority diseases in Panyijiar county, Unity State.

The National Public Health Laboratory has sent five Suspected V. cholera isolates to Pasteur Institute in Paris, France for confirmatory testing during week 32.

Zero new deaths reported as of during week 32, 2022.

Cumulatively, a total of 316 cholera cases including one death have been reported since March 2022.

Situation Update as of 14 August 2022

Since the last update in week 31, a total of two new cases have been reported of which one was tested positive on RDT. The two new cases were on short stay within 24 hours. Zero cases in admission in cholera treatment units as of 14 August 2022.

Cumulatively, 316 cholera cases have been reported, of which 56 were cholera RDT positive with 29 testing culture positives at the National Reference Laboratory in Juba. One of the RDT positive cases died giving 0.32% case fatality rate.

A cumulative of 299 samples were collected since outbreak and only 29 samples were tested positive for Vibrio cholerae on culture. Overall patients between 0-4 years old are mostly affected with 109 (35.5%) of the 316 cases reported. Majority of the cases were females accounting for 191 (61.1%) and males accounted for 123 (38.9%).

Vaccinated cases accounted for 103 (32.6%), unvaccinated accounted for 141 (44.6%) and 72 (22.8%) have unknown vaccination status.

281 (88.9%) of the cases are reported from the Bentiu IDP Camp, while 35 (11.1%) are from three locations outside of the IDP Camp.