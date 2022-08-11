South Sudan Cholera Outbreak Situation Report: No. 013 (7 August 2022)

Highlights as of 3 July 2022

Nine new cholera cases including four rapid diagnostic tests (RDT) positive reported during week 31, ending 7 August 2022. Eight of the new cases were from Bentiu IDP camp and one was from Rubkona Town.

Since March 2022, a total of 314 cholera cases including one death have been reported.

Zero new deaths and zero case in admission reported as of 7 August 2022.

National public health laboratory (NPHL) in partnership with WHO and CDC is improving detection and identification of V. Cholerae.

NPHL in partnership with WHO conducted supportive supervision and training to the laboratory personnel in the hotspot area of Rubkona to improve specimen collection and onsite rapid testing.

Situation Update as of 7 August 2022

▪ Since the last update in week 30, a total of nine new cases have been reported of which four were tested positive on RDT. All nine new cases were on short stay within 24 hours. Zero cases in admission in cholera treatment units as of 7 August 2022.

▪ Cumulatively, 314 cholera cases have been reported, of which 55 were cholera RDT positive with 29 testing culture positives at NPHL in Juba. One of the RDT positive cases died giving 0.32% case fatality rate. 103 (32.8 %) of the cases were vaccinated, 139 (44.3%) were unvaccinated and 72 (22.9%) have unknown vaccination status. ▪ 279 (88.9%) of the cases are reported from the Bentiu ID Camp, while 35 (11.1%) are from three locations outside of the IDP Camp.

▪ A cumulative of 299 samples were collected since outbreak and only 29 samples were positive for Vibrio cholerae on culture.

▪ Overall age group between 0-4 years are mostly affected with 35.7% of the 314 cases reported.

▪ Females account for 60.8% of the reported cases and males account for 39.2%.

▪ Drinking water sources of the reported cases include chlorinated 124 (39.5%), tap water 23 (7.3%), borehole 19 (6.1%), flood water 5(1.6%) and 144 (45.5%) sources of drinking water were not provided.