South Sudan Cholera Outbreak Situation Report: No. 011 (17 July 2022)

KEY WEEKLY HIGHLIGHTS

• 13 new cholera cases including two Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) positive reported from Bentiu Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp and Bentiu Town during week 28 (ending 17 July 2022).

• 268 cholera cases including one death have been reported cumulatively.

• Zero new deaths reported.

• Zero case in admission cholera treatment units as of 17 July 2022.

• Inadequate funding to implement all planned activities.

SITUATION UPDATE

• Cumulatively, 268 cholera cases have been reported, of which 43 were cholera RDT positive with 29 testing culture positives at the National Reference Laboratory in Juba. One of the RDT positive cases died giving 0.37% case fatality rate (CFR).

• Since the last update in week 27, 13 new cases have been reported of which 2 were RDT Positive.

• All 13 new cases were on short stay within 24hrs. Zero cases in admission in cholera treatment units as of 17 July 2022.

• A cumulative of 228 samples were collected since outbreak and only 29 samples were positive for Vibrio cholerae on culture.

• Overall, 0-4yrs are mostly affected with 100 (37.3%) of the 268 cases reported. 165 (61.5%) are females, and males account for 103 (38.4%). Among the female case patients, 20-49yrs is the most affected age group accounting for 55 (33.3%), followed by 0-4yrs with 47 (28.5%).While among the male case patients, 0-4yrs is the most affected age group with 53 (51..5%) followed by 20-49yrs with 15 (14.6%).

• Vaccinated cases accounted for 80 (29.9 %), unvaccinated accounted for 128 (47.7%) and 60 (22.4%) have unknown vaccination status. The vaccinated cases are among the following age groups: 20-49 years accounts for 28 (35.0%); 0-4 years 22 (27.5%); 10-14 years 13 (16.3%); ≥50 years accounts for 11 (13.8%), 5-9 years 5 (6.3%) and 15-19 years accounts for the least with 1 (1.3%).