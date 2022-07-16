South Sudan Cholera Outbreak Situation Report: No. 010 (10 July 2022)

Cholera response | Cumulative figures from 19 March to 10 July 2022

255 Cases

1 Death

0.39% CFR

Ungraded Grade

KEY WEEKLY HIGHLIGHTS

Highlights as of 10 July 2022

• 15 new cholera cases (including 3 RDT positive) reported from Bentiu IDP camp and Bentiu Town during week 27 (ending 10 July 2022).

• 255 cholera cases including one death have been reported cumulatively.

• Zero new deaths reported.

• Zero case in admission cholera treatment units as of 10 July 2022.

• 398 516 (63%) individuals were vaccinated in Juba during the first round of the oral cholera vaccination campaign.

• In Leer, 64033 (85%) were vaccinated during the first-round while 35375 (47%) were vaccinated during the second round of the campaign.

• Inadequate funding to implement all planned activities

SITUATION UPDATE AS OF 10 JULY 2022

• The current transmission remains sporadic, but the risk of transmission to at-risk counties remains high due to population movements, presence of IDPs, persistent flooding, low access to safe water and hygiene and sanitation facilities.

• Cumulatively, 255 cholera cases have been reported, of which 41 were cholera RDT positive with 29 testing culture positive at the national reference laboratory in Juba. One of the RDT positive cases died giving 0.39% case fatality rate (CFR).

• Since the last update in week 26, 15 new cases have been reported of which 12 cases are for week 26 and 3 cases for week 27. Of the 15 cases reported 3 were RDT Positive.

• All 15 new cases were on short stay within 24hrs. Zero cases in admission in cholera treatment units as of 10 July 2022.

• A cumulative of 187 samples were collected since outbreak and only 29 samples were positive for Vibrio cholerae on culture.

• Overall, 0-4yrs are mostly affected with 92 (36.1%) of the 255 cases reported. Females accounted for 62% (158 cases) of all the cases.

• Among the female case patients, age group 20-49 year is the most affected age group accounting for 53 (33.5%), followed by 0-4yrs with 44 (27.8%). Among the male case patients, 0-4yrs is the most affected age group with 48 (49.5%) followed by 20-49yrs with 15 (15.5%).

• 222 (87.0%) of the cases are residents of Bentiu IDP Camp while 33 (12.9 %) are from three communities outside the IDP camps; Sector 5 is the most affected location with 84 (32.9%) of the reported cases.

• Vaccinated cases accounted for 77 (30.2%), unvaccinated accounted for 121 (47.5%) and 57 (22.3%) have unknown vaccination status.