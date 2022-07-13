South Sudan Cholera Outbreak Situation Report: No. 009 (3 July 2022)

Key Weekly Highlights

Highlights as of 3 July 2022

All rapid diagnostic test (RDT) positive cases reported from Roraik and Pariang have tested negative on culture at the Juba Reference Laboratory.

Zero case on admission in Bentiu IDP as of 3 July 2022.

Situation Update as of 3 July 2022

The current transmission remains sporadic, but the risk of transmission to at-risk counties is very high due to population movements, presence of IDPs, persistent flooding, low access to safe water and sanitation.

Cumulatively, 240 cholera cases have been reported, of which 38 were cholera RDT positive with 29 testing culture positive at the National Reference Laboratory in Juba. One of the RDT positive cases died giving 0.42% case fatality rate.

Since the last update in week 25, 7 new cases have been reported from sector 1, 2 and 5.

Of the total cases reported, 147 (61%) are females, and males account for 93 (39%). Among the female case patients, 20-49 years is the most affected age group accounting for 49 (33.3%), followed by 0-4 years with 41 (27.9%); while among the male case patients, 0-4 years is the most affected age group with 45 (48.4%) followed by 20-49 years with 14 (15.1%).

Overall, 0-4 years are mostly affected with 86 (35.8%) of the 240 cases reported. 208 (86.6%) of the cases are residents of Bentiu IDP Site while 32 (13%) are from three communities outside the IDP sites. Sector 5 is the most affected location with 75 (31.3%) of the reported cases.

Vaccinated cases account for 70 (29.2%), not vaccinated accounts for 113 (47.1%) and 57 (23.8%) have unknown vaccination status. The vaccinated cases are among the following age groups: 20-49 years accounts for 24 (34.3%); 0-4 years 18 (25.7%); 10-14 years 12 (17.1%); ≥50 years accounts for 10 (14.3%), 5-9 years 5 (7.1%) and 15-19 years accounts for the lest with 1 (1.4%). 82 (34.5%) of the reported cases were either admitted as severe cases (26) or admitted on short stay (56) within 24 hours. Zero case in admission as of 3 July 2022