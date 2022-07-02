South Sudan Cholera Outbreak Situation Report: No. 008 (26 June 2022)

Highlights as of 26 June 2022

South Sudan with support from WHO and partners is finalizing the multi-year national cholera plan, 2022-2027.

Zero case on admission in Bentiu IDP as of 26 June 2022.

SITUATIONS UPDATE AS OF 26 JUNE 2022

Since the last update in week 24 (ending 19 June), 19 new cholera cases have been reported to national level during week 25 with one (1) testing positive on RDT.

During week 25 (ending 26 June 2022), line lists were received from reports were not received from four designated facilities in Bentiu IDP Camp.

The current transmission remains sporadic, but the risk of transmission to at-risk counties is very high due to population movements, presence of IDPs, persistent flooding, low access to safe water and sanitation.

Cumulatively, 233 cholera cases have been reported, of which 38 were cholera RDT positive with 29 testing culture positive at the National Reference Laboratory in Juba. One of the RDT positive cases died giving 0.42% case fatality rate (CFR).

Continuous increase in weekly caseload observed since the sharp reduction in the number of cases during week 20 with 34 cases being reported during week 24 and 19 cases in week 25, with caution that five designated sites did not report during week 25 (ending 26 June 2022).

Of the total cases reported, 142 (61%) are females, and males account for 91 (39%).

Among the female case patients, 20-49yrs is the most affected age group accounting for 49 (34.5%), followed by 0-4yrs with 37 (26.1%).While among the male case patients, 0-4yrs is the most affected age group with 43(47.3%) followed by 20-49yrs with 14 (15.4%).

Overall, 0-4yrs are mostly affected with 80 (34.3%) of the 233 cases reported.

198 (85.0%) of the cases are residents of Bentiu IDP Camp while 35 (15%) are from three communities outside the IDP camps; Sector 5 is the most affected location with 71 (30.5%) of the reported cases.

Vaccinated cases account for 64 (27.5%), not vaccinated accounts for 112 (48.1%) and 57 (24.5%) have unknown vaccination status. The vaccinated cases are among the following age groups: 20-49 years accounts for 24 (37.5%); 0-4 years 13 (20.3%); 10-14 years 12(18.8%); ≥50 years accounts for 9 (14.1%), 5-9 years 5(7.8%) and 15-19 years accounts for the lest with 1(1.6%).