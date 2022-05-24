South Sudan Cholera Outbreak Situation Report: No. 003 (14 April 2022)

Highlights as of 22 May 2022

• 4 new cholera cases (including 2 RDT positive cases) reported retrospectively from Bentiu IDP camp

• 0 new deaths reported

• 0 case on admission in Bentiu IDP as of 22 May 2022

• 74 cholera cases have been reported cumulatively

• 22 RDT positive cases of whom, 11 tested culture positive

• On 19 May 2022, Government and partners graded the event, ‘Grade one’.

• Rubkona is the only county with confirmed cases

• 6 high-risk counties – Guit, Mayom, Pariang, Leer, Mayendit, and Panyijiar identified for preparedness and readiness scaleup.

• Oral cholera vaccination campaign meetings initiated in Juba county.