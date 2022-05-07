South Sudan Cholera Outbreak Situation Report: No. 001 (7 May 2022)

Highlight:

• The South Sudan Ministry of Health reported a confirmed case of cholera from Bentiu IDP Camp on 14 April 2022.

• This is the first cholera case to be reported in South Sudan since the devastating cholera outbreak in 2017 affecting more than 28,000 people with 644 deaths.

• The case patient is a 29-months old patient who tested positive by Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) on 21st of March 2022 from the Bentiu IDP Camp, Rubkona county.

• On 25th March 2022, Vibrio cholerae was isolated from the sample on culture at the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) in Juba and was confirmed in the Microbiology Reference Laboratory in Kampala, Uganda.

• Following the national Rapid Response Team (RRT) deployment to Bentiu from 22-29 April 2022, seven additional cholera cases were confirmed by culture during the week ending 30 April 2022.

• Cumulatively, 31 suspected cases have been reported, of which 12 were cholera RDT positive and eight (8) tested culture positive at the National Reference Laboratory in Juba. One of the RDT positive cases died giving 3.2% case fatality ratio (CFR).

• Majority (52%) of the cases are females, while their males counterparts accounts for 48%. The age group between 0-4 years accounted for 45.2%, followed by age group ≥20 years with 22.6%, age group 10-14 years accounted for 16.1%, age group 5-9 years accounts for 9.7%, and age group between 15-19 years accounts for the least with 6.5% of the total 31 cases reported.

• In Bentiu and Rubkona IDP camps, flood surface water is used to bathing and playing. Rubkona county experienced unprecedented floods in 2021 with flood waters persisting up to the end of the current dry season.

• All the cases admitted have been treated and discharged, no case is currently in admission in Bentiu IDP camp treatment center.